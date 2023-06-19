Endgame's 'Fat Thor' Almost Had 'Even More Jeff Bridges' Vibes - But Will He Return?

While there was an outcry that saw "Fat Thor" as a negative aspect of "Avengers: Endgame," there was no doubt that the film ended with the Norse God King reclaiming his self-worth, regardless of what kind of shape he was in. There was even an obvious chance for him to revert to his former glory before taking on Thanos a second time, but having armor adapt to his new physique was a detail that said so much. He was okay where he was and where he was going. It's understandable, then, that his quick shift back to his original muscular form may have undercut the personal journey that he experienced prior to this weight loss.

In the build-up to the "Love and Thunder," it seemed that the idea for Thor to hit the weights again was a decision its director Taika Waititi was adamant to apply. As much as Hemsworth enjoyed handling the role and the character in "Endgame," Waititi revealed on an Instagram live party, "We haven't figured that out, but I feel like that's done."

However, given the reception of "Thor: Love and Thunder," which earned the lowest critic rating in the "Thor" series on Rotten Tomatoes, and feedback that it was "too silly" – a critique acknowledged by Hemsworth himself – could Thor's future involve a return to his former form?