TV Shows That Got Canceled More Than Once

"Taxi" premiered on ABC all the way back in 1978, featuring a cast of current and future stars of the late '70s and early '80s as a collective of New York City taxi drivers. Created by James L. Brooks, the mastermind behind "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and "Lou Grant," the show starred the likes of Judd Hirsch, Tony Danza, Danny DeVito, Marilu Henner, Christopher Lloyd, and Andy Kaufman. In hindsight, the show seemed too big to fail, and in reality, it actually was too big to fail.

"Taxi" ran for four seasons on ABC until 1982, racking up Emmy wins and nominations and becoming one of ABC's biggest commercial successes. It seems ludicrous that ABC would ever cancel the program, which was a sentiment echoed at the time, with Brooks telling The Washington Post, "The one thing that's clear from this is that the network is saying to everybody, 'Don't think Emmys will do you any good when it comes to scheduling.'"

After HBO declined to pick up the series, NBC came to the rescue, restoring "Taxi" to its original time slot of Thursday nights following their hit sitcom "Cheers." Sadly, the ratings failed to live up to NBC's expectations, resulting in its second cancelation after only one additional season in 1983. However, most of the cast got to briefly reunite to film re-enactments of "Taxi" scenes with Jim Carrey when the comedian starred in the 1999 biopic "Man on the Moon" as Andy Kaufman.