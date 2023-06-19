Why Aladdin 2 Only Got A Direct-To-Video Release & How It Changed Disney

The cultural preponderance of the Disney Renaissance and its various era-defining animated films goes pretty much without saying nowadays. For evidence of how much these late-20th-century hits are ingrained in our collective cultural imagination, you needn't look any further than the ongoing wave of Disney's live-action remakes. Out of the 16 live-action and photorealistic reimaginings released by Walt Disney Pictures since 2014's "Maleficent," five have been based on Renaissance titles, including the three highest-grossing ones so far — Jon Favreau's "The Lion King," Bill Condon's "Beauty and the Beast," and Guy Ritchie's "Aladdin."

The 2019 "Aladdin" remake, in particular, is demonstrative of the staying power that these films have had over the past three decades; even though the original "Aladdin" wasn't a history-making box office phenomenon on the level of "The Lion King" or a Best Picture-nominated critical landmark like "Beauty and the Beast," its story still held a big enough place in audiences' hearts to carry it to a $1 billion-plus worldwide haul. Of course, it does bear noting that "Aladdin" was aided in its cultural consolidation by being the first Disney Renaissance film to get a sequel, and then the first one to get a threequel. For a variety of reasons, the sequel in question, 1994's "The Return of Jafar," was released directly to home video instead of playing in theaters like its predecessor — but it was still a watershed moment in Disney history that left the studio, its production pipeline, and its overall cultural standing forever changed.