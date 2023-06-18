Who Voices Vector In Despicable Me?

Since its release in 2010, the animated film "Despicable Me" has made an impressive mark on pop culture. The animated feature launched an incredible franchise for Universal — even today, those cute and pesky little Minions seem to be everywhere!

"Despicable Me" boasts an all-star cast, including Steve Carell as Gru, Miranda Cosgrove as Margo, Julie Andrews as Marlena Gru, and Russell Brand as Dr. Nefario.

Each film has a different antagonist that Gru must overpower, and one of his most iconic enemies is Vector. Voiced by Jason Segel, Vector sports an orange tracksuit, bowl cut, and eccentric attitude. He constantly outdoes Gru, such as when he steals the Pyramid of Giza and thwarts his attempts to infiltrate his fortress — which he does while dancing. When Gru steals Vector's shrink ray, the latter retaliates by kidnapping Margo, Edith (Dana Gaier), and Agnes (Elsie Fisher), the girls who steal Gru's heart. Though Gru offers his latest heist, the Moon, to Vector, the villain refuses to return the girls. Gru manages to save his foster daughters, and Vector is stranded on the Moon, where he dances during the end credits.

For fans who recognize Vector's voice but can't quite place how they know it, it will probably make sense since Segel has been in several major productions throughout his career.