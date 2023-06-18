Who Voices Vector In Despicable Me?
Since its release in 2010, the animated film "Despicable Me" has made an impressive mark on pop culture. The animated feature launched an incredible franchise for Universal — even today, those cute and pesky little Minions seem to be everywhere!
"Despicable Me" boasts an all-star cast, including Steve Carell as Gru, Miranda Cosgrove as Margo, Julie Andrews as Marlena Gru, and Russell Brand as Dr. Nefario.
Each film has a different antagonist that Gru must overpower, and one of his most iconic enemies is Vector. Voiced by Jason Segel, Vector sports an orange tracksuit, bowl cut, and eccentric attitude. He constantly outdoes Gru, such as when he steals the Pyramid of Giza and thwarts his attempts to infiltrate his fortress — which he does while dancing. When Gru steals Vector's shrink ray, the latter retaliates by kidnapping Margo, Edith (Dana Gaier), and Agnes (Elsie Fisher), the girls who steal Gru's heart. Though Gru offers his latest heist, the Moon, to Vector, the villain refuses to return the girls. Gru manages to save his foster daughters, and Vector is stranded on the Moon, where he dances during the end credits.
For fans who recognize Vector's voice but can't quite place how they know it, it will probably make sense since Segel has been in several major productions throughout his career.
Segel has an impressive resume
Outside of a cameo on "Family Guy" as his "How I Met Your Mother" character, Marshall Eriksen, and his role in "Despicable Me," Jason Segel doesn't have a lot of history in the voice booth. From 2005 to 2014, he portrayed Marshall. Fans fell in love with his eccentric and passionate behavior and, of course, his heartwarming relationship with Lily Aldrin (Alyson Hannigan). Though they have had their ups and downs, they are definitely couple goals, and it's so sweet to see their story unfold over the course of the series.
His first major role actually came in 1999 in "Freaks and Geeks," where Segel portrayed Nick Andopolis. Though there was never a second season, the impact the series had on both Segel and the fans — who believe it is worthy of its cult classic status — is awe-inspiring. The actor has called the show one of the best experiences of his life and says it has influenced his future projects (per Entertainment Weekly).
Segel has recently starred in "Shrinking" on Apple TV+ as Jimmy Laird. The series gives audiences a deep look into grief and how it affects a person and those around them, as Jimmy loses his wife and struggles to connect with his daughter. Segel also works alongside the iconic Harrison Ford as his mentor and colleague, Dr. Paul Rhoades.
While Vector may have failed in his quest to take down Gru, Segel continues to thrive, crafting a career filled with creativity, range, and of course, hilarity.