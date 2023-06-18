Nuclear Man: What Happened To The Superman 4 Villain & The Actor Who Played Him?

Throughout the years, there have been a number of strange choices when it comes to the evildoers selected to take on the heroes in comic-book-themed cinema, but one odd example that arguably still confuses fans to this day is Nuclear Man, who first debuted in the 1987 feature film "Superman IV: The Quest For Peace."

The character, a one-dimensional, nuclear-themed copy of the titular hero, was created from a strand of The Last Son of Krypton's hair by Lex Luthor (Gene Hackman). After battling Christopher Reeve's Superman across the globe, in space, and on the moon, the villain, played by actor Mark Pillow, is thrown into a nuclear reactor, turning the weapon of mass destruction into a viable energy source. While that epic encounter seems like it would be part of a great motion picture experience, "Superman 4" is heavily maligned for being one of the worst Superman movies ever to be released. While he most assuredly met his demise in the flick that ended the franchise and became one of the lowest-rated Superman-related titles on Rotten Tomatoes, the less-than-stellar reception hasn't stopped Pillow or DC from continually radiating toward Nuclear Man years later.

Since "The Quest for Peace," fans may be curious to learn that Pillow has made some fascinating revelations offering insight into some of the questionable decisions that went into the cultivation of the character. While they each endured prolonged absences from the mainstream, the two have remained active in their respective ways, probably leaving many wondering what the actor and villain have been up to since the credits rolled on "Superman 4."