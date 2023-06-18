Manifest: Who Plays Older Cal?

In 2019, Ty Doran appeared on "Chicago Fire" as Jacob, a high school hockey player involved in a bus accident on a rural Indiana road. Later that year, he also appeared on an episode of "The Blacklist."

Doran looked set to land his big break in 2021 when he was cast as the 17-year-old Cal on "Manifest." However, the show was canceled by NBC after his character had made just one appearance on the show. Luckily, the series was picked up by Netflix shortly afterward.

Despite having limited experience in the industry, Doran took the hot-and-cold treatment from the networks in stride, accepting it as just part of the business. "As an actor working in the entertainment industry, you build up sort of a thick skin," he told People. "There's a lot of rugs that get pulled out from under you at various times and you just make the best of a situation."

While he is now chasing his Hollywood dream Doran has long been dedicated to the craft. Doran has been acting since he was 8 years old and earned a theater degree from Northwestern University in 2020. Doran credits his father, a theater director, for guiding him into acting, although he admitted that working with a parent is not always easy. "When you're a kid, trying to take constructive criticism from your father is difficult," Doran said. "I was such a little angsty little tween that getting that from him was really hard and it forced us to have very honest conversations."