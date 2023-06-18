Who Plays Cinder In Pixar's Elemental?
Pixar's new film "Elemental" has proven to be a victorious experience for fans, earning a stellar audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes and an "A" grade from CinemaScore. After witnessing the heartwarming tale, several characters probably stood out with fans, including Cinder Luman, a fiery persona whose blazing presence arguably stole the spotlight several times. As a result, some fans may be wondering who brought the magnificent character to life.
The cast is stacked with talent, including Leah Lewis as Ember Lumen and Mamoudou Athie, the voice of Wade Ripple. But the star power doesn't stop with the film's two heads, as the person chosen to portray Cinder, Ember's mom and resident matchmaker, is Shila Ommi. The actress has been acting since 2004, and since then, has been involved with many noteworthy projects. Her filmography is made up of over a dozen short films, and in addition to "Elemental," her big screen resume includes movies like "Charlie Wilson's War," "Starwatch," and "The Illegal." In regards to her animation credibility, Ommi isn't lacking in that department either, having done voice work on the animated 2008 feature "The Aviators," as well as shows like "Mixed Nutz," and "Lila & Lola." Other efforts on the small screen include shows like "Here and Now," "Little America," and "The Bold Type." But perhaps her most notable role is the part of Nahid Kamali in the Apple TV+ series, "Tehran."
There is no denying Ommi has had plenty of practice in the realm of acting prior to working on "Elemental." Still, some may be a bit surprised to learn how she really feels about Cinder and what the movie is trying to say.
Shila Ommi is honored to voice Cinder in an impactful story
It's no secret that most actors appreciate the opportunities they are given to practice their craft, especially when it's in a Pixar title. But when it comes to how Shila Ommi feels about getting the chance to play the scorching maternal matchmaker, she isn't afraid to admit that being chosen for the role by the "Elemental" director himself, Peter Sohn, was a big deal for a very special reason.
"He had based the character of Cinder on his mom because it's a very personal story to him because he's the son of Korean immigrants," Ommi told Ashley & Company. "So I had to pinch myself. To this day, I have to pinch myself. I feel so honored that he chose me to voice for his mom." While it's pretty apparent she reveres the fact that she was chosen to ignite Cinder's blazing personality on the big screen, the sentiment toward her casting isn't the only thing she holds in high regard concerning her turn in the 2023 animated flick.
Ommi also loves what the movie is trying to convey to audiences all over the globe. "The message in it which is that coming together with people that are different from us makes us better human beings," the actress said during an interview with THAheadline. "There's an alchemy that happens that makes each party better. Makes us more sophisticated and more empathetic, and understanding and richer."
From what Ommi has said about Cinder's impactful inspiration to the powerful message behind it all, "Elemental" has a lot going for it and is worth a watch by fans of all ages.