Who Plays Cinder In Pixar's Elemental?

Pixar's new film "Elemental" has proven to be a victorious experience for fans, earning a stellar audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes and an "A" grade from CinemaScore. After witnessing the heartwarming tale, several characters probably stood out with fans, including Cinder Luman, a fiery persona whose blazing presence arguably stole the spotlight several times. As a result, some fans may be wondering who brought the magnificent character to life.

The cast is stacked with talent, including Leah Lewis as Ember Lumen and Mamoudou Athie, the voice of Wade Ripple. But the star power doesn't stop with the film's two heads, as the person chosen to portray Cinder, Ember's mom and resident matchmaker, is Shila Ommi. The actress has been acting since 2004, and since then, has been involved with many noteworthy projects. Her filmography is made up of over a dozen short films, and in addition to "Elemental," her big screen resume includes movies like "Charlie Wilson's War," "Starwatch," and "The Illegal." In regards to her animation credibility, Ommi isn't lacking in that department either, having done voice work on the animated 2008 feature "The Aviators," as well as shows like "Mixed Nutz," and "Lila & Lola." Other efforts on the small screen include shows like "Here and Now," "Little America," and "The Bold Type." But perhaps her most notable role is the part of Nahid Kamali in the Apple TV+ series, "Tehran."

There is no denying Ommi has had plenty of practice in the realm of acting prior to working on "Elemental." Still, some may be a bit surprised to learn how she really feels about Cinder and what the movie is trying to say.