The Flash Squanders Superman's (Second) Greatest Movie Villain

This article contains spoilers for "The Flash"

"The Flash" is a complex movie when it comes to villains. Usually, a superhero movie involves a pretty clear-cut juxtaposition between the protagonists and a primary antagonist that gives them a worthy challenge. However, "The Flash" makes clear from the get-go that the main conflict has a lot more to do with Barry Allen's (Ezra Miller) own time-traveling antics than it has to do with anything else — to the point that an older, dark version of the Flash sets the entire plot in motion by attacking Barry in the chronoball and sending him careening into the wrong timeline.

This is a bit of a shame because on paper, the movie has a villain for the ages. In "Man of Steel," Michael Shannon's enticing General Zod clashed with Superman (Henry Cavill) and found out the hard way that the younger Kryptonian isn't to be trifled with, but when he's rolled out as the world-ending antagonist of "The Flash," the character suddenly becomes a complete dud. Shannon himself prefers the "Man of Steel" Zod over "The Flash" one, noting that the new movie basically used his character as a wall for the protagonists to climb.

"I'm not gonna lie, ['The Flash'] wasn't quite satisfying for me, as an actor," Shannon told Collider. "These multiverse movies are like somebody playing with action figures. It's like, 'Here's this person. Here's that person, and they're fighting!' It's not quite the in-depth character study situation that I honestly felt 'Man of Steel' was. Whether people think that's crazy or not, I don't even care. I really felt like 'Man of Steel' was actually a pretty sophisticated story. I feel like 'The Flash' is too, but it's not Zod's story. I'm basically there to present a challenge."