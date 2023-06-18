The Flash: The Real Identity Of The Trailer's Mysterious Speedster, Explained

Warning: This article contains spoilers for "The Flash."

With "The Flash" finally in theaters, fans finally have the answer to one of the trailers' biggest mysteries — too bad it's a bit of a letdown.

In early teasers for the new DC film, a speedster in a crude superhero costume was featured prominently. The character's obscured identity possibly helped fuel pre-existing speculation among those electric with excitement about the much-hyped film, which was hailed ahead of its release as one of the greatest superhero movies of all time by the likes of James Gunn and Tom Cruise. Though there was no consensus as to the mystery character's identity — be they friend, foe, or someone in between — audiences were thrilled at the potential introduction of another speedster.

Unfortunately, as was revealed in "The Flash," this moment was nothing more than a brief flashback to Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) from the early days of his superhero career. In the film, it's revealed that the Scarlet Speedster was in Metropolis on the day of General Zod's (Michael Shannon) invasion — along with Superman (Henry Cavill) and Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck). While the former was battling his fellow Kryptonian and the latter was attempting to rescue his employees, Barry was on the ground trying to save as many people as possible. He only managed to save one child, a fact that haunts him to this day.

Though the scene makes sense within the context of the film, it doesn't meet the admittedly lofty expectations set by an imaginative fanbase. That said, perhaps they'd be more forgiving if the film hadn't included a number of other teases that pretty much went nowhere.