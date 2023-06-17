The Sandman: Vanesu Samunyai Struggled With Her Mental Health After Backlash

While Vanesu Samunyai noted that there were plenty of positive responses to her performance as Rose Walker in "The Sandman," she said that she had a hard time blocking out the bad and retreated from the spotlight a bit as a result. "I became really quiet online. I didn't want anyone to see me living my life as if I'd done nothing wrong," the performer explained. "All of the good comments couldn't get through to me because I was inclined to trust the negative ones."

Though many actors are critical of themselves on the screen or refuse to watch their own movies outright, it sounds like Samunyai took the criticisms of her "The Sandman" performance to heart. "I struggled to like myself for a long time," she admitted. "I've been in a state of dissociation, to separate myself from the experience, like 'that didn't happen to me, that wasn't me.'"

Either way, while Samunyai acknowledges that it was a rough experience for her, the performer has started to bounce back after some kind words from her fellow "The Sandman" stars. "I'm getting to a place where I'm starting to like myself again, though," Samunyai said. "I got some great words from Vivienne [Acheampong, who plays Lucienne] and some compliments from my other colleagues at the World Premiere."

Unfortunately, Samunyai's disheartening experiences may not come as a complete surprise. Despite the show's acclaim and success, there was immense casting backlash among "Sandman" fans, something that Neil Gaiman had to address himself.