Blue Bloods: Who Did Treat Williams Play?

Last week tragic news broke that actor Treat Williams died following a motorcycle crash in Vermont on June 12. Williams was a veteran of the industry and got his first acting role nearly five decades ago in the film "Deadly Hero." One of his final parts came on a popular CBS police procedural that is now in its 13th Season. Williams appeared on six episodes of "Blue Bloods" between Seasons 6 and 13 as Lenny Ross, a retired NYPD detective and longtime friend of current Police Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck).

Lenny first appeared in Season 6, Episode 11, "Back in the Day." In his first scene, Lenny, Frank, and a couple of other old NYPD pals sit at dinner swapping war stories when Lenny spills that he has written a book about their heroic exploits. Later in the episode, Frank talks with his father, Henry (Len Cariou), about a film and book about his own time with the NYPD. Frank tells Henry that his friend has left little to the reader's imagination in his book. Frank's lawyers warn him that the book's contents are not good for him and threaten Lenny with legal action if he publishes the book as written.

At the episode's conclusion, Frank meets his old partner more than halfway, writing a foreword for the book and admitting to Lenny that it's best if the truth is told. "I'm not ashamed of how I got to where I am," Frank tells Lenny. "And I didn't get to where I am without living the life that's in your book."