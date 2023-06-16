Everything The Flash Changes About The DC Universe

Contains spoilers for "The Flash."

Fun fact: Michael Keaton was still in high school when "The Flash" was announced as a project. Jokes aside, this production has gone through numerous directors, screenwriters, and even studio heads as the movie about the Fastest Man Alive took its sweet time to arrive in theaters. In many ways, it is the systemic result of all the turbulence Warner Bros. and DC have experienced in their quest to create a shared cinematic universe to compete with Marvel's heroes over at the House of Mouse. Nonetheless, it's here now — and it's set to be one of the last films before DC Studios, under the watch of James Gunn and Peter Safran, kickstarts a new era.

Considering that "The Flash" is a multiverse adventure, most fans expected it to be the great reset for the DC Universe, leaving only the pawns on the chessboard that Gunn and Safran choose to use moving forward. The Andy Muschietti-directed film addresses a few of the questions the audience has about this universe as it stands, while also providing a couple of answers about what may lay ahead and what is now considered canon. Of course, as history has shown, anything is possible at Warner Bros. and DC — all that's required is another merger and the state of the universe might be in flux again.

That being said, let's race into the Speed Force and find out what "The Flash" changes about the DC Universe.