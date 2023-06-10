Why 'Evil Flash' From The 1990 Series Is Too Weird For James Gunn's DC Universe

The 1990s live-action iteration of "The Flash," starring John Wesley Shipp as Barry Allen, features many iconic villains from the speedster's rogues' gallery. There's Mark Hamill as The Trickster, Michael Champion as Captain Cold, and plenty of other colorful takes on classic antagonists. It's hard to deny that fresh versions of many of these characters would fit right in with James Gunn's newly rebooted DC Universe. However, there's one villain created specifically for the series who may be too weird to show up in the modern day: an evil Flash known as Pollux.

Pollux has a lot in common with Reverse-Flash and the many other villainous speedsters that The Flash has faced over the years in various continuities. In fact, he's basically a different take on Savitar from The CW's "The Flash," a variant of Barry Allen who turned evil to face off against himself. However, things get comparably far more out-there with Pollux in terms of his backstory.

As the story goes, Pollux is actually a full-on clone of Barry who was created through a super soldier program. He goes on a murderous rampage against his creators, all while wearing a blue version of Barry's suit with an image of the Greek god Pollux instead of a lightning bolt. The Flash attempts to stop Pollux's quest for revenge, only for the villain to die saving the hero from a stray bullet. Lots to unpack there, for sure.