What Is Black Mirror Rated - And Is It Appropriate For Kids?

When it comes to pushing the envelope, few series are willing to go as far as "Black Mirror" does. Charlie Brooker's dystopian science fiction series doesn't just take technological wonders and weigh the good against the bad; it often goes above and beyond in the service of making its points.

If any episode made this absolutely clear, it was the series premiere, "The National Anthem." The episode follows the Prime Minister of England, Michael Callow (Rory Kinnear), as he's coerced by a kidnapper into copulating with a pig on live television. Though the threat of this looms throughout the episode, the fact that they go through with it, even if it's barely shown, is a huge indication of how dark and disturbing "Black Mirror" is willing to be right from the jump.

While the typical things parents worry about, like sexuality, violence, and coarse language, are regularly featured as well in the series, the fact that the Netflix series goes as far as it often does will make parents want to be especially careful with this one. With this in mind, "Black Mirror" is rated TV-MA (mature audiences only) and is definitely not appropriate for younger kids. In fact, many adults even find the series to be regularly disturbing or upsetting.