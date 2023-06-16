Who Plays Patty Spivot In The Flash (2023)?
Contains mild spoilers for "The Flash"
2023's "The Flash" is a who's who of DC comic book characters. While seeing Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) in the flesh is to be expected, there are plenty of other participants in the hero's big cinematic outing. There are multiple Batmen, played by Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton, as well as a slew of cameos from DC's past. However, the movie also presents an opportunity to introduce general audiences to characters most often affiliated with the Scarlet Speedster, one of whom is Patty Spivot, played by Saoirse-Monica Jackson.
In the film, Barry Allen works for the Central City Crime Department's crime lab alongside the likes of Patty and Albert Desmond (Randy Mancuso). He takes his job incredibly seriously, as he's still obsessed with his mother's death and attempting to exonerate his father, who was framed for the crime. Patty may not have any superpowers, but she's one of Barry's only friends and plays an important role in showcasing what kind of person Barry is. And while it may not be a huge part, Jackson gives her all toward the role.
It isn't the first time Patty Spivot has appeared in live-action
Saoirse-Monica Jackson is a young actress steadily building up her filmography. She has a few TV credits to her name, but her most significant role (outside of "The Flash") would be playing Erin Quinn in "Derry Girls," a British sitcom that ran for three seasons. She represents just the latest iteration of the character, who's appeared in the comics since 1977. She's usually a friend of Barry Allen, but there have been storylines where she's pursued a romance with him, such as in The CW's "The Flash."
While Jackson plays the cinematic debut of the character, many people may already be familiar with Shantel VanSanten playing her in Season 2 of The CW series. She's a uniformed police officer on the series and gets into a relationship with Barry, but after learning of his secret superhero identity, she breaks up with him and moves to another city.
Jackson takes on the role of Patty Spivot next, and she revealed to Vanity Fair what a joy it was. Before it was even announced who she was playing, she couldn't speak more highly of her production experience, "I'm really delighted about playing her. She's a really fun, interesting character and a very different character from things I've played in the past. I've worked with some amazing people and I just loved the experience." Fans can see Jackson's take on Patty Spivot in "The Flash," now playing in theaters.