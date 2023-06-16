Who Plays Patty Spivot In The Flash (2023)?

Saoirse-Monica Jackson is a young actress steadily building up her filmography. She has a few TV credits to her name, but her most significant role (outside of "The Flash") would be playing Erin Quinn in "Derry Girls," a British sitcom that ran for three seasons. She represents just the latest iteration of the character, who's appeared in the comics since 1977. She's usually a friend of Barry Allen, but there have been storylines where she's pursued a romance with him, such as in The CW's "The Flash."

While Jackson plays the cinematic debut of the character, many people may already be familiar with Shantel VanSanten playing her in Season 2 of The CW series. She's a uniformed police officer on the series and gets into a relationship with Barry, but after learning of his secret superhero identity, she breaks up with him and moves to another city.

Jackson takes on the role of Patty Spivot next, and she revealed to Vanity Fair what a joy it was. Before it was even announced who she was playing, she couldn't speak more highly of her production experience, "I'm really delighted about playing her. She's a really fun, interesting character and a very different character from things I've played in the past. I've worked with some amazing people and I just loved the experience." Fans can see Jackson's take on Patty Spivot in "The Flash," now playing in theaters.