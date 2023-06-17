Lupin: First Part 3 Clip Sees Assane Back On The Prowl

Netflix has been casting a wider net with their original series, including more non-English stories that take place all over the world — and obviously, that includes their French series "Lupin." (Yes, Netflix has a real French series that isn't "Emily in Paris.) The series focuses on Assane Diop (played by French superstar Omar Sy), an expert thief who masquerades as the French children's book character Arséne Lupin and has been evading the authorities throughout Paris for two parts so far. At the end of Part 2, Assane manages to bring the deeply evil businessman Hubert Pellegrini (Hervé Pierre), who was responsible for the death of Assane's father and was in the midst of framing Assane for murder, to justice ... but the police are still after him, so he says goodbye to his estranged wife and son and escapes.

So what's next for Assane as Part 3 of this thrilling drama approaches? Netflix released an exclusive clip of the police tailing Assane during TUDUM, and while it's brief, it shows just how crafty he can be.