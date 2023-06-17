Lupin: First Part 3 Clip Sees Assane Back On The Prowl
Netflix has been casting a wider net with their original series, including more non-English stories that take place all over the world — and obviously, that includes their French series "Lupin." (Yes, Netflix has a real French series that isn't "Emily in Paris.) The series focuses on Assane Diop (played by French superstar Omar Sy), an expert thief who masquerades as the French children's book character Arséne Lupin and has been evading the authorities throughout Paris for two parts so far. At the end of Part 2, Assane manages to bring the deeply evil businessman Hubert Pellegrini (Hervé Pierre), who was responsible for the death of Assane's father and was in the midst of framing Assane for murder, to justice ... but the police are still after him, so he says goodbye to his estranged wife and son and escapes.
So what's next for Assane as Part 3 of this thrilling drama approaches? Netflix released an exclusive clip of the police tailing Assane during TUDUM, and while it's brief, it shows just how crafty he can be.
The newest clip from Part 3 shows Assane on the run
Despite using the moniker of Arséne Lupin throughout the first two parts, Assane's identity is revealed to the entire country during Part 2, so in Netflix's forthcoming part, everyone knows his true name ... and everyone's looking for him as a result. Walking down a quiet Parisian street, Assane sees police cars on the main avenues and climbs a piece of scaffolding — only for two masked people, whose identities are a mystery, to spot him and correctly identify him as Assane Diop from afar. He evades them without even knowing they're there, quietly moving from one rooftop to another between the Tuileries Gardens and Place Vendôme as the police communicate, over their radios, that a man has been spotted on the tops of buildings.
In the last seconds of the clip, left with few options, Assane makes a daring leap to the closest building but is left hanging, literally, as he grabs onto the side and tries to pull himself up. That's all we see, but fans of "Lupin" know Assane is uniquely talented at getting himself out of extremely sticky situations — so they'll have to tune in on October 5, 2023 to see how Assane's entire story plays out this season.