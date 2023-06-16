The Flash: How Does Barry's Costume Ring Work?

Contains minor spoilers for "The Flash"

Superspeed is cool and all, but one of the best parts of The Flash is his signature ring, which houses his superhero costume inside. DC's latest movie, "The Flash," features the iconic ring, primarily when Barry (Ezra Miller) teaches younger Barry (Miller) how to use his new powers. But how does a tiny ring house The Flash's entire super suit?

Unsurprisingly, the answer lies within the Speed Force, the source of The Flash's powers. Barry Allen can shrink or expand the suit by using the Speed Force's electromagnetic properties. When he's not on superhero duty, he compresses his costume, fitting it neatly inside the ring. However, when he needs to become The Flash, he simply presses a small button on the side of the ring, releasing his costume, which expands, allowing Barry to use his superspeed to don the suit before anyone can see.

"The Flash" showcases the Costume Ring's abilities when younger Barry wears it for the first time. We see him thumb the side of the ring, opening it and ejecting the tiny suit, which slowly grows to its regular size before falling to the ground.