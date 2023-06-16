Extraction 2: How Family Ties Pull Tyler Rake Out Of Retirement & Back Into Action
Contains spoilers for "Extraction 2"
At the end of Netflix's first "Extraction" film, protagonist Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) appears to be fully out of commission, his very survival in question. By the start of "Extraction 2," Rake is alive, but happily resigned to a pastoral lifestyle in a remote cabin surrounded by animals. It's only the prospect of harm to what amounts to his extended family that pulls Rake out of retirement and into another high-octane rescue mission.
Rake's quiet new life ends after a relatively brief nine months when Idris Elba's character Alcott shows up to tell Rake that his ex-wife Mia (Olga Kurylenko) wants him to save her sister Ketevan (Tinatin Dalakishvili). Ketevan is married to a Georgian criminal leader named Zurab (Tornike Gogrichiani), who's holding both her and their two children Sandro (Andro Jafaridze) and Nina (Miriam and Marta Kovziashvili) hostage in prison.
Family ties are important to "Extraction 2" beyond just this initial setup. Notably, Rake's compatriot Nik (Golshifteh Farahani) works with her brother Yaz (Adam Bessa) during the ensuing extraction mission. Rake eventually kills Zurab, but Sandro bemoans his father's murder and considers taking over his criminal empire. Meanwhile, Yaz dies during the mission, upping the familial bloodshed. Finally, near the film's end, Rake tells Mia that the guilt he feels over his work pulling him away from their child motivated him to accept the rescue mission in the first place, further emphasizing the importance of family to his character arc throughout "Extraction 2."
Family will likely diminish in importance in future Extraction films
Family is an important motivating factor in the first "Extraction" as well. In that film, Tyler Rake must rescue Ovi (Rudhraksh Jaiswal), the son of powerful crime lord played by Pankaj Tripathi who threatens to kill former Indian military leader Saju Rav (Randeep Hooda)'s son if he doesn't agree to help. Through this storyline, viewers learn that Rake's son died of lymphoma while he was away working for Australian special forces. The responsibility Rake develops for Ovi and his subsequent interest in helping out his ex-wife Mia's family in "Extraction 2," then, all stems from the guilt he feels over his absence from his son's life and death.
During their final "Extraction 2" conversation, however, Mia tells Rake that their son found his father's strength inspirational while attempting to combat the disease that was taking his life. This moment, then, leaves Rake effectively absolved of his biggest sin. That said, "Extraction 2" practically guarantees a sequel in its final sequence, in which Alcott requests that Rake and Nik undertake a new mission at the behest of his mysterious boss. So, while family may motivate Rake no longer, his story will most likely continue under new pretenses.