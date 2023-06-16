Extraction 2: How Family Ties Pull Tyler Rake Out Of Retirement & Back Into Action

Contains spoilers for "Extraction 2"

At the end of Netflix's first "Extraction" film, protagonist Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) appears to be fully out of commission, his very survival in question. By the start of "Extraction 2," Rake is alive, but happily resigned to a pastoral lifestyle in a remote cabin surrounded by animals. It's only the prospect of harm to what amounts to his extended family that pulls Rake out of retirement and into another high-octane rescue mission.

Rake's quiet new life ends after a relatively brief nine months when Idris Elba's character Alcott shows up to tell Rake that his ex-wife Mia (Olga Kurylenko) wants him to save her sister Ketevan (Tinatin Dalakishvili). Ketevan is married to a Georgian criminal leader named Zurab (Tornike Gogrichiani), who's holding both her and their two children Sandro (Andro Jafaridze) and Nina (Miriam and Marta Kovziashvili) hostage in prison.

Family ties are important to "Extraction 2" beyond just this initial setup. Notably, Rake's compatriot Nik (Golshifteh Farahani) works with her brother Yaz (Adam Bessa) during the ensuing extraction mission. Rake eventually kills Zurab, but Sandro bemoans his father's murder and considers taking over his criminal empire. Meanwhile, Yaz dies during the mission, upping the familial bloodshed. Finally, near the film's end, Rake tells Mia that the guilt he feels over his work pulling him away from their child motivated him to accept the rescue mission in the first place, further emphasizing the importance of family to his character arc throughout "Extraction 2."