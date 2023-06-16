What Song Steals The Show From Pixar's Elemental Soundtrack?

Lauv burst onto the music scene and quickly gained a following who appreciated his raw, introspective lyrics. Many of his songs deal with love and heartbreak, making him an ideal choice to create a piece for Pixar's "Elemental." And while Lauv is perfectly talented on his own, he got some assistance to craft his latest track. As he told uDiscover Music, "This was one of my favorite songs ever to write because the process was really different. I sat down with Thomas Newman, and he gave me a couple of sounds that he was working with, and I asked, 'Can I have a couple of minutes in a room, pull up a piano and turn on the microphone?'" It sounds as though Lauv was completely in the moment as he freestyled lyrics and chords, resulting in something that fits in with the rest of the movie but still has that distinct Lauv sound.

Lauv's inclusion in "Elemental" was a big deal for director Peter Sohn, who told uDiscover Music how much he loved the singer's music. Sohn went on to say, "When we finally got the chance to work with him, I referenced his music and how we were using it. He captured the beauty [Ember and Wade] saw in each other and how it could be something more. We were so emotional when we first heard his song. It was overwhelming and we feel absolutely indebted to what he gave the film."

Making emotional music for a Pixar film is a high order, as the bar's been set high with "Coco" and "Soul." But it sounds like Lauv's "Steal the Show" is the perfect way to make viewers teary-eyed while watching the film. "Elemental" is playing in theaters now.