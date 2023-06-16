Elemental: What Song Plays During The Cyclone Stadium Sporting Event?

Zombie Nation's "Kernkraft 400" has permeated the zeitgeist through numerous mediums. Its inclusion in "Elemental" isn't the first time it's popped up in a movie, as it can also be heard briefly in the practically flawless "Shaun of the Dead" in addition to 2015's "Focus." Other artists have sampled the track for their own music. You can distinctly recognize the beat in Childish Gambino's "The Awesome" and The Game's "Red Nation." However, for many, "Kernkraft 400" will forever be affiliated with sports.

Numerous teams have used the track periodically over the years to either play when the home team scores a point or win they win the game. Some noteworthy teams in the United States to repeatedly play "Kernkraft 400" include the Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Bruins, Atlanta Braves, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Milwaukee Admirals. But the song is a worldwide hit, with many European teams using it, too, which makes sense considering Zombie Nation comes from Germany.

The song's enduring legacy is all the more impressive when considering it's trance music, and that genre really had its heyday in the late '90s and early 2000s. It just goes to show how catchy the song is, getting fans out of their seats to dance. Given the universal appeal of "Kernkraft 400" and the multicultural themes of "Elemental," it's the perfect song to use in the stadium scene.