The Flash: Who Were The 'Space Giant' And The Kryptonian Woman With Zod?
Contains spoilers for "The Flash"
While rewatches haven't been necessary to prepare for the latest DC release, audiences may want to brush up on "Man of Steel" before heading to theaters to see "The Flash" this weekend. Much of the film's climax revolves around General Zod's (Michael Shannon) invasion of Earth, bringing his Kryptonian army and World Engines to terraform the planet. "Man of Steel" enjoyers will be pleased to know that Zod's fellow Phantom Zone prisoners join him in "The Flash," with Faora-Ul (Antje Traue) and Nam-Ek returning to the DCEU.
Nam-Ek, referred to as the "Space Giant" in "The Flash," first appeared in "Man of Steel" as one of Zod's strongest subordinates, played by stuntman Michael Justus. Upon the arrival of the Kryptonians on Earth, Nam-Ek accompanies Zod to interrogate Martha Kent (Diane Lane) before Kal-El (Henry Cavill) arrives. Nam-Ek follows Superman to Smallville, where he and Faora outnumber the Man of Steel in their fight. Nam-Ek eventually turns his attention to the U.S. military, taking out a couple of jets before getting sucked back into the Phantom Zone by the end of the movie.
In "The Flash," Nam-Ek returns, playing a significant role in the film's climax. He fights the U.S. military again before taking on Batman (Michael Keaton) and both Barrys (Ezra Miller). He kills Batman repeatedly and impales 2013-Barry with his blade, beginning his transformation into the Dark Flash.
Faora-Ul deserved a larger role
Like her CG Kryptonian coworker, Faora-Ul returns for "The Flash," with Antje Traue reprising her role from "Man of Steel." Faora is Zod's second-in-command, with the general tasking her with bringing Kal-El aboard his Black Zero starship in "Man of Steel." In that film, she brings Lois Lane (Amy Adams) along, too, but the two ultimately escape. She accompanies Zod and Nam-Ek to the Kent Farm, where she and the "Space Giant" fight Superman through downtown Smallville. After catching a missile to the face, her Kryptonian mask breaks, exposing her to Earth's atmosphere and forcing her to retreat to the Black Zero. She later fends off military jets trying to destroy the starship before its explosion sends her and her fellow Kryptonians back into the Phantom Zone.
Unlike Nam-Ek, Faora-Ul doesn't have a significant role in "The Flash," appearing more as a background character than anything more significant. She's present for the multiple deaths of Supergirl and the subsequent harvesting of the Kryptonian Codex from her blood but never speaks a line of dialogue. It's a shame Traue didn't get a more significant role in DC's latest superhero movie, but at least she reunited with her former Kryptonian general at the premiere, posting a picture of herself and Michael Shannon on Instagram.