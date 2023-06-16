The Flash: Who Were The 'Space Giant' And The Kryptonian Woman With Zod?

Contains spoilers for "The Flash"

While rewatches haven't been necessary to prepare for the latest DC release, audiences may want to brush up on "Man of Steel" before heading to theaters to see "The Flash" this weekend. Much of the film's climax revolves around General Zod's (Michael Shannon) invasion of Earth, bringing his Kryptonian army and World Engines to terraform the planet. "Man of Steel" enjoyers will be pleased to know that Zod's fellow Phantom Zone prisoners join him in "The Flash," with Faora-Ul (Antje Traue) and Nam-Ek returning to the DCEU.

Nam-Ek, referred to as the "Space Giant" in "The Flash," first appeared in "Man of Steel" as one of Zod's strongest subordinates, played by stuntman Michael Justus. Upon the arrival of the Kryptonians on Earth, Nam-Ek accompanies Zod to interrogate Martha Kent (Diane Lane) before Kal-El (Henry Cavill) arrives. Nam-Ek follows Superman to Smallville, where he and Faora outnumber the Man of Steel in their fight. Nam-Ek eventually turns his attention to the U.S. military, taking out a couple of jets before getting sucked back into the Phantom Zone by the end of the movie.

In "The Flash," Nam-Ek returns, playing a significant role in the film's climax. He fights the U.S. military again before taking on Batman (Michael Keaton) and both Barrys (Ezra Miller). He kills Batman repeatedly and impales 2013-Barry with his blade, beginning his transformation into the Dark Flash.