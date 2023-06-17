Can The Flash Get Drunk?

Contains mild spoilers for "The Flash"

Being the Flash comes bundled with an incredibly competitive benefits package. You get Metahuman superspeed, a cool costume, and to hang out with Batman — sometimes. (Sorry, it's a case-by-case thing, as he doesn't really do friends.) But beneath the glamor of chillin' in the Batcave with Alfred and the boys, there's a glaring downside because being the Flash comes inexorably linked with an insatiable metabolism. After all, speed requires energy and energy requires fuel. Often, that means that no food is ever enough. That's right, the Flash's real arch-nemesis isn't the Reverse Flash, it's his grocery bill. While that might seem like plenty to tackle, that super metabolism comes with another curious side effect ... it makes getting drunk very, very difficult.

In "The Flash," DC's latest blockbuster feature with a complicated ending, there's an end credit sequence showing Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) going to a bar with Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa). Their actual time in the bar is kept offscreen but audiences are treated to the pair leaving. Barry is seen holding Arthuer up because the ol' super mermaid is sloshed. But Barry is stone-cold sober, or at least he claims to be. Barry mentions that his hyper metabolism prevents him from getting drunk. Since his demeanor is so calm, it's easy to believe him.

Still, the question is fun to ask –- can the Flash get drunk?