Surrounded's Letitia Wright Drew Inspiration From A Real-Life Hero, Cathay Williams - Exclusive

An African American woman, Cathay Williams enlisted in the United States Army under the alias William Cathay, becoming the only documented woman to serve in that branch of the U.S. military while posing as a man during the American Indian Wars. She is the Army's only female Buffalo Soldier on record.

While "Surrounded" is not based on Williams, she was still a huge inspiration for Letitia Wright behind the scenes when it came to portraying the comparable fictional character Mo Washington.

"We mainly drew inspiration from the experience of a beautiful woman named Cathay Williams," said Wright. "What we learned from research was that she hid, in the Civil War, in a men's troop and didn't reveal that she was a woman. She did that for survival; she did that for food and some type of shelter. She fought alongside these men for many years until it was time for her to leave, until they came to know that she was a woman. That was a great inspiration — of bravery, of someone that took a chance at survival and to protect herself."

As for why "Surrounded" was an important story for Wright to be part of as not only an actor but also a producer, she said, "I love stories that challenge me as an artist ... It was important to do something that felt different, that felt left-of-field for me in my career, and to tell a story that felt impactful ... That's why I loved it."

"Surrounded" will be available on digital everywhere on June 20.