Extraction 2: Is The Prison Escape Sequence Really A One-Shot Scene?

This article contains spoilers for "Extraction 2"

The highlight of Netflix's Chris Hemsworth action adventure "Extraction 2" comes early. Before the movie's big bad Zurab Radiani (Tornike Gogrichiani) even has a chance to come face-to-face with Tyler Rake (Hemsworth), the mercenary embarks on a wildly dangerous mission to rescue his ex-wife Mia's (Olga Kurylenko) sister Ketevan (Tinatin Dalakishvili) and her two children Nina (Miriam and Marta Kovziashvili) and Sandro (Andro Jafaritze) from the dangerous Georgian prison where Ketevan's husband — Zurab's brother Davit (Tornike Bziava) – keeps them.

The immaculately planned rescue mission goes awry within minutes and the extraction attempt leaves Tyler and Ketevan in the middle of a prison riot where both inmates and guards are out to get them. Their daring, ultra-violent struggle to escape the correctional facility becomes a high-speed chase against some of Zurab's best men, and it involves multiple massive action sequences that appear almost impossible to execute in the seamless fashion the movie seems to do. However, the 21-minute extraction-slash-escape scene is indeed very much a one-shot — just an incredibly elaborate one.

