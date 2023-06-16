Extraction 2: Is The Prison Escape Sequence Really A One-Shot Scene?
This article contains spoilers for "Extraction 2"
The highlight of Netflix's Chris Hemsworth action adventure "Extraction 2" comes early. Before the movie's big bad Zurab Radiani (Tornike Gogrichiani) even has a chance to come face-to-face with Tyler Rake (Hemsworth), the mercenary embarks on a wildly dangerous mission to rescue his ex-wife Mia's (Olga Kurylenko) sister Ketevan (Tinatin Dalakishvili) and her two children Nina (Miriam and Marta Kovziashvili) and Sandro (Andro Jafaritze) from the dangerous Georgian prison where Ketevan's husband — Zurab's brother Davit (Tornike Bziava) – keeps them.
The immaculately planned rescue mission goes awry within minutes and the extraction attempt leaves Tyler and Ketevan in the middle of a prison riot where both inmates and guards are out to get them. Their daring, ultra-violent struggle to escape the correctional facility becomes a high-speed chase against some of Zurab's best men, and it involves multiple massive action sequences that appear almost impossible to execute in the seamless fashion the movie seems to do. However, the 21-minute extraction-slash-escape scene is indeed very much a one-shot — just an incredibly elaborate one.
Chris Hemsworth has confirmed the one-shot scene's authenticity
Tyler Rake himself would like you to know that his biggest "Extraction 2" moment is very much a one-shot scene. Chris Hemsworth was so excited about the wintery sequence that he specifically hyped it up on May 15, before the "Extraction 2" trailer dropped. "A single shot oner that clocks in at 21 minutes," he wrote on Twitter, throwing in a couple of siren emojis to highlight the length of the scene. "You heard that right. Prepare for the ride of your life!! EXTRACTION 2 TRAILER TOMORROW!"
When the guy who plays Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe enthuses that much about a particular action scene, it's easy to expect big things. Fortunately, the "Extraction 2" oner more than deserves its siren emojis by blowing the first "Extraction's" considerably shorter single-shot scene out of the water. What's more, the scene relies on practical effects where it really matters — which means that Hemsworth was really set on fire for the prison courtyard sequence where Tyler punches people with a flaming fist. After going through that, we'd probably be pretty pumped for people to see the scene, too.