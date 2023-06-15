The Tower: How Many Episodes Are In Season 2?

Are you a fan of police procedurals with a British bent? Then "The Tower" needs to be on your watchlist.

The first series debuted on ITV in 2021 and followed Sarah Collins (Gemma Whelan) as she investigates several deaths linked by a witness who mysteriously disappears. There were only three episodes in that first batch, making for engaging television that wrapped up fairly quickly. But for anyone wanting to see more of Collins and the DSI department, a second series debuted earlier in 2023 on BritBox. Before committing, it's only natural to ask how many episodes in Season 2 of "The Tower."

BritBox is a digital video subscription service home to many great suspenseful dramas, including "The Tower," the second season of which goes by "The Tower 2: Death Message." Season 2 premiered on the platform on May 16, with three more episodes following weekly. That means all four episodes of the second series are presently available for viewers to binge-watch or spread out over a long weekend. It's an incredibly dramatic show that could require some breathers to take everything in.