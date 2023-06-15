Stronger: Is The Movie Based On A True Story?

Despite leading stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Tatiana Maslany — hot off the end of "Orphan Black" – and a 90% on Rotten Tomatoes, 2017's "Stronger" was a box-office bomb. A recent resurgence on Netflix, however, has given "Stronger" the attention it never got in theaters, leaving many wondering if it's a true story.

Audiences will be pleased to know that "Stronger" tells the real-life story of Boston Marathon bombing survivor Jeff Bauman, taking inspiration from his book of the same title. Bauman wasn't a runner but attended the infamous 2013 Boston Marathon to cheer on his girlfriend, waiting at the finish line when the bombs exploded. He woke up in the hospital with both of his legs amputated. He later identified the bombers, which helped the FBI capture them both.

Bauman quickly became the face of the Boston Strong movement, appearing at multiple sporting events in the city and inspiring countless people nationwide. "Stronger" focuses on Bauman's life following the race, recovering from his injuries, and adjusting to his new life.

Despite his incredibly inspirational story, Bauman doesn't like others referring to him as a hero. Instead, he elevates the first responders and hospital employees who saved his life, hoping everyone will do the same.