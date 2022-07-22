Which Marvel Zombies Were Shown Off At The SDCC 2022 Presentation?
"What If...?" really explored the idea of the multiverse in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Across nine episodes of the first season, the series showcased various scenarios that took place across alternate realities. This allowed the show to tell unique stories without sacrificing anything canon from the mainline MCU. Some of the most exceptional episodes include Peggy Carter receiving the super-soldier serum and Doctor Strange going to extreme lengths to save Christine Palmer.
However, for many, the season's standout episode belonged to zombies. The "What If... Zombies?!" episode showed what it would be like if zombies took over the Marvel universe, with many of Earth's mightiest heroes falling victim to zombie bites. Only a tiny faction of heroes make it out of the encounters alive, and out of every "What If...?" installment, it's the one with the most potential for serialization.
As it turns out, Marvel's working on a "Marvel Zombies" spinoff series based on that episode, and we now know, courtesy of /Film writer Ryan Scott who attended the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, which new characters have been turned into members of the undead.
Ghost, Abomination, and more are now zombies
The panel for "Marvel Zombies" revealed quite a bit for the upcoming series, including which new heroes we'll follow this time around. The heroes who haven't been turned into zombies, at least at the beginning of the series, include Yelena, Kate Bishop, Shang-Chi, Red Guardian, Death Dealer, Jimmy Woo, and Katie from "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings." Additionally, Kamala Khan will factor into the series somehow.
But moving onto the main course, some of the zombies who will appear that we already knew about include Hawkeye, Wanda Maximoff, and half of Captain America. Other zombies include Captain Marvel, Okoye, Ghost, and Abomination. But what's most intriguing is the inclusion of a zombie Ikaris. There will also be what's described to be as post-apocalyptic versions of Widows and Skrulls.
That's a lot to pack into a single series, and it makes sense why "Marvel Zombies" needed to be its own spinoff to show all of this off. Plus, there are bound to be a few surprises, so for all of you Marvel horror fans out there, keep your eyes peeled on this project. "Marvel Zombies" will release sometime in 2024.