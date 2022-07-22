Which Marvel Zombies Were Shown Off At The SDCC 2022 Presentation?

"What If...?" really explored the idea of the multiverse in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Across nine episodes of the first season, the series showcased various scenarios that took place across alternate realities. This allowed the show to tell unique stories without sacrificing anything canon from the mainline MCU. Some of the most exceptional episodes include Peggy Carter receiving the super-soldier serum and Doctor Strange going to extreme lengths to save Christine Palmer.

However, for many, the season's standout episode belonged to zombies. The "What If... Zombies?!" episode showed what it would be like if zombies took over the Marvel universe, with many of Earth's mightiest heroes falling victim to zombie bites. Only a tiny faction of heroes make it out of the encounters alive, and out of every "What If...?" installment, it's the one with the most potential for serialization.

As it turns out, Marvel's working on a "Marvel Zombies" spinoff series based on that episode, and we now know, courtesy of /Film writer Ryan Scott who attended the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, which new characters have been turned into members of the undead.