Is Netflix's Nimona Appropriate For Children? What The Graphic Novel Can Tell Us

After overcoming several obstacles on its path to release, the sci-fi animated feature "Nimona" based on the best-selling graphic novel from ND Stevenson, is generating considerable buzz, earning an excellent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Some parents may be wondering if the Netflix movie is appropriate for children, and one aspect that may help in that decision would be to look at how the source material fares.

The Eisner-winning graphic novel has been reviewed by several outlets, including CNN, which hailed it as one of the "best graphic novels for readers of all ages, from kids to adults." The folks at Common Sense Media, who make sure parents understand the content kids consume, break it down a bit more and claim the source material for the Netflix animated movie is appropriate for children ages 13 and older.

"Set in a fantasy world full of knights, witches, and dragons, the story is action-packed and frequently funny, with a strong-willed female protagonist who isn't afraid of speaking her mind," Common Sense Media states. "Violent scenes are generally cartoonish and not likely to disturb sensitive readers. There is little sexual content or substance use, and potentially strong language is limited to 'dammit,' 'damn,' 'hell,' 'crap,' and 'pissed.'"

While those are some pretty reliable sources, if that isn't enough to help parents decide, there are some reviews of the film they should check out to see if "Nimona" will make the watchlist for family movie night.