Is Netflix's Nimona Appropriate For Children? What The Graphic Novel Can Tell Us
After overcoming several obstacles on its path to release, the sci-fi animated feature "Nimona" based on the best-selling graphic novel from ND Stevenson, is generating considerable buzz, earning an excellent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Some parents may be wondering if the Netflix movie is appropriate for children, and one aspect that may help in that decision would be to look at how the source material fares.
The Eisner-winning graphic novel has been reviewed by several outlets, including CNN, which hailed it as one of the "best graphic novels for readers of all ages, from kids to adults." The folks at Common Sense Media, who make sure parents understand the content kids consume, break it down a bit more and claim the source material for the Netflix animated movie is appropriate for children ages 13 and older.
"Set in a fantasy world full of knights, witches, and dragons, the story is action-packed and frequently funny, with a strong-willed female protagonist who isn't afraid of speaking her mind," Common Sense Media states. "Violent scenes are generally cartoonish and not likely to disturb sensitive readers. There is little sexual content or substance use, and potentially strong language is limited to 'dammit,' 'damn,' 'hell,' 'crap,' and 'pissed.'"
While those are some pretty reliable sources, if that isn't enough to help parents decide, there are some reviews of the film they should check out to see if "Nimona" will make the watchlist for family movie night.
Glowing reviews for Nimona boost her family-freindly credibility
Along with knowledge regarding the source material, the PG rating for the movie "Nimona" may be a solid indicator for some of the age restriction parameters. If potential audiences need to know more, the reviews have the answer. Several reviews for "Nimona" have been very positive. While there is plenty of praise for the story, characters, and animation, there has also been acclaim regarding the feature's family-friendly credibility.
"It's a beautifully animated film that never loses sight of its goals as it seamlessly blends goofy humor and action, an imaginative setting, and powerful emotional moments to produce a memorable and highly relevant family film," IGN wrote.
Lauren LaMagna from NextBestPicture.com offered even higher praise for the film's potential longevity with families.
"Directors Nick Bruno and Troy Quane have given us a rebellious, fun, spunky, heartfelt, scrappy piece of animated punk-rock magic that will stand the test of time and become an instant household classic to many," LaMagna said. If that wasn't enough, Kate Sanchez from ButWhyTho.net wrote, "Nimona is a story for all ages that leaves its audience with more empathy and understanding than how it found it."
Based on a number of accounts, "Nimona" seems to be a safe choice for parents and deserves to be considered as one of the Netflix 2023 movies subscribers shouldn't miss.