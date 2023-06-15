Black Mirror Season 6: The Bandersnatch Reference You Probably Missed In Episode 1

Contains spoilers for "Black Mirror" Season 6 Episode 1 — "Joan is Awful"

"Black Mirror" loves putting little references to previous episodes into their newest seasons, and Season 6 is no exception. Pretty early in the very first episode, there's a glaring reference to not just the following episode of the season, but also one of the most iconic installments of "Black Mirror" — which came with a huge twist of its own.

In the Season 6 premiere, "Joan is Awful," the titular Joan (Annie Murphy) goes about her day... only for her to watch it all unfold later on a show within the show also called "Joan is Awful," which stars Salma Hayek going through all of the exact same things our Joan just went through. When the show premieres, Joan, her assistant Eric (Jared Goldstein) and an employee she recently fired, Sandy (Ayo Edibiri) all queue it up on their own devices, only to watch themselves portrayed on the show as well. Sandy's viewing is particularly important. While she's cruising through the fictional service Streamberry to find "Joan is Awful," she stumbles across a different series called "Finding Ritman" complete with a cover photo of Will Poulter... who played the presumed missing and probably dead Colin Ritman at various points throughout Netflix's 2018 interactive special "Bandersnatch."