Whatever Happened To Addison's Wonderland After Shark Tank?

Shortly after failing to secure funding on "Shark Tank," Addison's Wonderland folded. However, the brand soon returned, morphing into something different under the same name, and arguably even eclipsing its prior incarnation in its current, more expansive form.

At the time when owner Brittany Palazzo — appearing then under her maiden name Hayes — pitched Addison's Wonderland alongside her best friend Brooke Bryant on "Shark Tank" Season 4, Episode 17 in 2013, the company designed and produced bedding for young girls. Ultimately, each of the Sharks passed on the investment Palazzo and Bryant sought. Of course, sometimes the so-called "Shark Tank" effect can propel even companies that walk away from the series with no additional funding to greater success, driven solely by their national TV appearances.

In a blog post about her "Shark Tank" experience on the Addison's Wonderland website, Palazzo revealed that her children's bedding business did indeed benefit from a bump in sales just after her episode aired. However, an unspecified issue involving her marriage pulled her attention away from the business before she decided to shutter Addison's Wonderland for a time. She quickly brought the brand back in 2014, but solely as the name of her personal blog. That said, what began as a blog has blossomed into an umbrella under which Palazzo runs a multitude of business ventures to this day.