Black Mirror's Charlie Brooker Equates Watching The Show To Being Hit By A Car

"Black Mirror" is one of the most visionary TV shows in modern times. The anthology series creates an entirely new story with each episode, tackling a different piece of technology or social construct through various genre lenses, like psychological horror or political satire. The show's so intense it can be challenging to watch at times, as the characters' use of technology hits a little too close to home, which may put the series at odds with Netflix's typical binge-watch model.

The show's creator, Charlie Brooker, and executive producer, Annabel Jones, spoke with Collider around the time of the release of Season 3. The idea of binge-watching "Black Mirror" came up, and the two weren't sure how good of an idea that was with this particular show. Brooker explained, "It's interesting, I don't know that we're much of a binge-watching show. It's a bit like being hit by a car. How many times can you get hit by a car, in one day? I don't know to what extent people watch one episode after the other with us because we give you a beginning, a middle and an end. We're not teasing you out."

"Black Mirror" certainly doesn't end one episode with a tease of what will occur next. Each episode functions as its own short film, sometimes with an absolutely devastating revelation, like in Season 3's "Playtest," easily one of the most disturbing "Black Mirror" episodes. And given the pertinent themes, it may do viewers good to stretch out their viewing experience somewhat.