House Of The Dragon Star Paddy Considine Thinks He Knows Why Fans Were Initially Put Off By King Viserys

Among the many elements that made HBO's "Game of Thrones" the revolutionary, unprecedented cultural phenomenon that it was, one could single out the fact that it gave the world a host of truly iconic characters as one of the most important. The show's character roster comprises men and women who, by rare combinations of personality, development, narrative positioning, and performance, managed to enthrall audiences around the world enough to make their stories appointment viewing.

That was always the big bar to clear when it came to "House of the Dragon" and the astronomical expectations it inherited from its parent show. But in the end, the Targaryen-focused prequel series turned out to be a critical and audience hit nearly on par with "Game of Thrones" itself, which goes to show that its cast of characters has proven just as captivating in its own way. The fervent, warring fandoms of Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) and Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) speak for themselves, but even setting aside the show's pivotal conflict of matriarchs, the bench of interesting players on "House of the Dragon" is a deep one. There's Matt Smith's startlingly brash Prince Daemon Targaryen, Sonoya Mizuno's ever-unpredictable Mysaria, Rhys Ifans as the quietly Machiavellian Otto Hightower, and Eve Best as the show's secret MVP, Rhaenys Targaryen. And then there's the cast's first-billed name, Paddy Considine, as King Viserys Targaryen. A radically unusual character in many ways for the "Game of Thrones" universe, King Viserys initially sparked the rage and antipathy of many fans — and Considine has a theory that all this ire directed at the character is because of how he defied fan expectations.