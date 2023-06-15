Superman & Lois: When And Where To Watch The Final Episodes Of Season 3

Developed by Greg Berlanti and Todd Helbing, The CW's "Superman & Lois" has proven to be one of the most unique and consistent TV series in the network's deep catalog of DC Comics adaptations. Starring Tyler Hoechlin as the Man of Steel and Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, the show was originally envisioned as a new nod in the Arrowverse, with both Hoechlin and Tullock reprising roles originally played on "Supergirl" and "The Flash," but was ultimately kept as a standalone series. Thankfully, in the three years it's been on air, "Superman & Lois" has proven more than worthy of sustaining interest by itself; its grounded, idealistic, character-driven slant set it apart from the crop of contemporary superhero shows and helped make the series a resounding success with audiences, with Season 4 already confirmed.

Among the reveal of Lois' breast cancer diagnosis, the introduction of Bruno Mannheim (Chad L. Coleman) and his secret leadership of Intergang, the escalating tension between Jordan (Alex Garfin) and Jonathan Kent (Michael Bishop), and the personal crises faced by John Henry Irons (Wolé Parks), Lana Lane (Emmanuelle Chriqui), Kyle Cortez (Erik Valdez), and others, Season 3 of "Superman & Lois" has been an intense ride, and we are now approaching its conclusion. If the show's absence from this week's TV schedule has left you wondering where and when to watch the season's remaining two episodes, the answer is that "Superman & Lois" is merely on a brief hiatus. The show returns from hiatus June 20.