Superman & Lois: When And Where To Watch The Final Episodes Of Season 3
Developed by Greg Berlanti and Todd Helbing, The CW's "Superman & Lois" has proven to be one of the most unique and consistent TV series in the network's deep catalog of DC Comics adaptations. Starring Tyler Hoechlin as the Man of Steel and Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, the show was originally envisioned as a new nod in the Arrowverse, with both Hoechlin and Tullock reprising roles originally played on "Supergirl" and "The Flash," but was ultimately kept as a standalone series. Thankfully, in the three years it's been on air, "Superman & Lois" has proven more than worthy of sustaining interest by itself; its grounded, idealistic, character-driven slant set it apart from the crop of contemporary superhero shows and helped make the series a resounding success with audiences, with Season 4 already confirmed.
Among the reveal of Lois' breast cancer diagnosis, the introduction of Bruno Mannheim (Chad L. Coleman) and his secret leadership of Intergang, the escalating tension between Jordan (Alex Garfin) and Jonathan Kent (Michael Bishop), and the personal crises faced by John Henry Irons (Wolé Parks), Lana Lane (Emmanuelle Chriqui), Kyle Cortez (Erik Valdez), and others, Season 3 of "Superman & Lois" has been an intense ride, and we are now approaching its conclusion. If the show's absence from this week's TV schedule has left you wondering where and when to watch the season's remaining two episodes, the answer is that "Superman & Lois" is merely on a brief hiatus. The show returns from hiatus June 20.
The show returns for two new episodes June 20 on The CW
Tuesday, June 13, 2023, just didn't feel the same for "Superman & Lois" fans, as The CW did not air a new episode of the show in its usual time slot. Mind you, this is a series that has previously gone on hiatuses of as many as seven weeks, so fans wouldn't be entirely unjustified in their trepidation following a one-week absence, especially seeing as The CW has not given any official reasons for this hiatus. But thankfully, the wait this time won't be as long as it sometimes was on Seasons 1 and 2: "Superman & Lois" will already be back on The CW Tuesday nights by next week.
The slightly shorter Season 3, with 13 episodes instead of the previous seasons' 15, will air its second-to-last installment, titled "Injustice," on June 20, 2023. The official summary reads, "Lois and Clark clash with Jordan over his carelessness around using his powers in public." Then, "Superman & Lois" will finally arrive at the long-awaited Season 3 finale, with the intriguingly titled "What Kills You Only Makes You Stronger" airing on June 27, with the following summary: "All of Smallville comes together to view a meteor shower; Lex Luthor makes his move." As per the official The CW schedule, both episodes will air in the show's usual 8 p.m. time slot. You can watch them when they air or stream them on The CW app afterward.