The Flash: Barry's Biggest Weakness Creates A Glaring Plot Hole

Contains spoilers for "The Flash"

"The Flash" is a superhero movie that juggles a lot of big ideas, and with all the balls it has in the air, it's not all that surprising that the film might drop one or two. However, it's one thing to overlook small stuff like, say, the fact that dangerous criminal Al Falcone (Luke Brandon Field) hears certain embarrassing secrets from both Batman (Ben Affleck) and The Flash (Ezra Miller), and everyone seems to be cool with it. What's harder to ignore is the fact that "The Flash" uses much of its first half to establish a very specific limiter to Barry Allen's speed powers ... and then spends the rest of the movie ignoring it altogether.

From his very first moment onscreen, it's clear that Barry needs to eat a whole lot to maintain his pace. With great power, in his case, comes great metabolism — and if he neglects to keep up with his calorie intake, his powers effectively vanish. This creates tension in the opening hospital rescue scene, as a nearly depowered Barry has to smash a free-falling vending machine for a super-fast emergency refueling session. The Flash's constant need to feed is further established when the younger alternate-universe Barry gets his powers and finds out that his body is screaming for sustenance after just a short superspeed session.

With this elaborate setup, it's easy to assume that the protagonist's specific dietary requirements are an important plot point that comes into play later down the line. However, around the time Michael Keaton's Batman enters the fray, the whole calorie-counting thing starts disappearing into the background, to the point that every Flash in the final act can function for absurd amounts of time without as much as a chocolate bar.