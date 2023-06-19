The Revenge Action Movie Better Call Saul Fans Should Watch Next
From "Death Wish" to "John Wick," there's no shortage of movies about men who go on an odyssey of bloodshed and vengeance after they have a run-in with violent criminals. However, what "Nobody" does differently comes not just through its casting choices. It also stands out because of how it approaches violence, to begin with.
When you think of Hollywood action stars, Bob Odenkirk is not going to be at the top of your mind. The actor and comedian is best known for his role as Saul Goodman in "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul," a scheming lawyer who repeatedly wades into morally gray waters in order to get ahead in life.
Still, it's the everyman quality of Odenkirk that makes him such a compelling choice to helm an action vehicle. Furthermore, if you're a fan of Odenkirk's work, "Nobody" offers a window into a totally different kind of role from what you've otherwise seen from the performer. What also makes the movie especially enticing is how it mirrors the actor's "Better Call Saul" character, only through a much more aggressive lens.
Bob Odenkirk is the perfect actor to take on this kind of role
While Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman isn't above getting dirty to get even or get ahead, at his heart, he's basically a decent guy who finds himself leaning into his worst impulses as life piles on the punches. Bob Odenkirk's Hutch in "Nobody" has a similar dynamic. Though Hutch initially holds himself back to protect his family, eventually, his frustration boils over, and he begins to violently fight and kill the criminals who haunt his city.
Thus, as Jimmy is pulled back into conning people by the circumstances of his life, Hutch, a former assassin for the U.S. government, is pulled back into committing acts of violence. While the parallels are definitely there between "Nobody" and "Better Call Saul," there's another thing that connects the two projects: Odenkirk's commitment to the role.
Rather than let editing tricks and stuntmen create the illusion of Hutch being a well-trained fighter, Odenkirk instead went through a rigorous training regimen, buffing up and learning how to fight himself so that he could make his character feel as real as possible in "Nobody."
Finally, with a sequel on the way, now's the perfect time to jump into the brisk, 93-minute "Nobody." Of his dedication to the character and the sequel, Odenkirk told The Independent, "I care about this more than you could imagine. You'd think it's the personal story of my life and not an action-genre movie."