The Revenge Action Movie Better Call Saul Fans Should Watch Next

From "Death Wish" to "John Wick," there's no shortage of movies about men who go on an odyssey of bloodshed and vengeance after they have a run-in with violent criminals. However, what "Nobody" does differently comes not just through its casting choices. It also stands out because of how it approaches violence, to begin with.

When you think of Hollywood action stars, Bob Odenkirk is not going to be at the top of your mind. The actor and comedian is best known for his role as Saul Goodman in "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul," a scheming lawyer who repeatedly wades into morally gray waters in order to get ahead in life.

Still, it's the everyman quality of Odenkirk that makes him such a compelling choice to helm an action vehicle. Furthermore, if you're a fan of Odenkirk's work, "Nobody" offers a window into a totally different kind of role from what you've otherwise seen from the performer. What also makes the movie especially enticing is how it mirrors the actor's "Better Call Saul" character, only through a much more aggressive lens.