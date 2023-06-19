My Hero Academia: Every Deku Quirk The Anime Hasn't Debuted Yet & What They Do

"My Hero Academia" Season 6 has moved at a brisker pace than any season of the series before it. Not only did the first arc have the villains unleashing untold amounts of havoc, but the season also saw Deku (Daiki Yamashita/Justin Briner) growing stronger than ever due to the evolution of his abilities as the bearer of One For All.

While Deku is one of the rare few who has been born without a Quirk in "My Hero Academia," he now has multiple due to the awakening of each of the former One For All wielders within him. Though the hero has been using Blackwhip since Season 5, the latest season of the series has seen Deku unleash several more of his abilities as things grow increasingly desperate.

So far, we've already seen Deku use Fa Jin, Smokescreen, Danger Sense, and Float, but one of his abilities hasn't yet been unleashed in the "My Hero Academia" anime. In the manga, Gearshift serves as a speed-altering Quirk, allowing users to control the velocity at which objects around them move. It also leads to some pretty powerful Ultimate Moves such as "Transmission," which sees users launch a series of punches with increasing speed.

While the math might seem off to those who are keeping track of the previous One For All users in "My Hero Academia," there's a good reason why Deku only has seven Quirks rather than nine. Though Deku is the ninth user of All Might's (Kenta Miyake/Christopher Sabat) legendary abilities, both he and All Might were Quirkless before receiving the ability from their predecessors.