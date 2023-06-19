My Hero Academia: Every Deku Quirk The Anime Hasn't Debuted Yet & What They Do
"My Hero Academia" Season 6 has moved at a brisker pace than any season of the series before it. Not only did the first arc have the villains unleashing untold amounts of havoc, but the season also saw Deku (Daiki Yamashita/Justin Briner) growing stronger than ever due to the evolution of his abilities as the bearer of One For All.
While Deku is one of the rare few who has been born without a Quirk in "My Hero Academia," he now has multiple due to the awakening of each of the former One For All wielders within him. Though the hero has been using Blackwhip since Season 5, the latest season of the series has seen Deku unleash several more of his abilities as things grow increasingly desperate.
So far, we've already seen Deku use Fa Jin, Smokescreen, Danger Sense, and Float, but one of his abilities hasn't yet been unleashed in the "My Hero Academia" anime. In the manga, Gearshift serves as a speed-altering Quirk, allowing users to control the velocity at which objects around them move. It also leads to some pretty powerful Ultimate Moves such as "Transmission," which sees users launch a series of punches with increasing speed.
While the math might seem off to those who are keeping track of the previous One For All users in "My Hero Academia," there's a good reason why Deku only has seven Quirks rather than nine. Though Deku is the ninth user of All Might's (Kenta Miyake/Christopher Sabat) legendary abilities, both he and All Might were Quirkless before receiving the ability from their predecessors.
Deku has shown off all but one of his Quirks in the anime
Thus, Deku's full power will be unleashed once he unlocks Gearshift in the "My Hero Academia" anime. Still, Deku is incredibly powerful as things stand in Season 6. We've already explained how Gearshift will work when the hero gets it, likely in Season 7, but that still leaves six powers to unravel.
Anyone who has watched "My Hero Academia" will be well aware of how One For All works, as Deku has been learning how to use it since Season 1. On top of that, the hero has two Spider-Man-like powers. Blackwhip allows Deku to latch onto things and grab them in midair, and Danger Sense warns him when someone is about to attack him. Deku can also use Float to hover in midair and augment his abilities to move around the battlefield.
This leaves Fa Jin, which allows its user to store up kinetic energy by repeatedly performing the same actions, and Smokescreen, a defensive ability that creates a shroud of fog for Deku to hide in. To see how much more powerful Deku will become in the "My Hero Academia" anime once he unlocks Gearshift, though, fans will have to wait for Season 7.