Beef: Steven Yeun Breaks Down Danny's Tear-Jerking Church Scene

In "Beef, Steven Yeun taps into a deep well of anger as the rage-filled driver Danny Cho. Netflix viewers agree series is the perfect binge-worthy watch that showcases Yeun's multifaceted portrayal alongside his talented co-star Ali Wong. However, as the series progresses, we learn there's actually a profound sadness in his character and his journey to overcome economic setbacks. In one scene, Danny breaks down in tears but we never learn the reason why, though Yeun has some illuminating insights on the moment.

After the insanity of his intense string of incidents with Amy (Wong), Danny finds himself at church searching for something he desperately needs but can't identify. He's overcome with emotion and unable to control himself as he sobs during the service. Initially, the sequence was challenging for Yeun to get into as he couldn't find the emotional core for Danny to authentically cry on queue. But director Jake Schreier praised Yeun's commitment to the role in spite of the obstacle. "That is the thing about Steven ... he will not give you a false moment," he told IndieWire. "He wasn't going to force it."

Yeun sought guidance from "Beef" creator Lee Sung Jin, who helped highlight the importance of grace and forgiveness for Danny, especially in this scene and setting. He revealed the inspiring exchange between them that ultimately helped him. "Sonny [Sung] was a place I could go to like 'Yeah...that's shameful, right?'" Yeun recalled. "Sonny and I, when we would talk, Danny would be left in judgment. And then when you and I would talk, there was a grace that you allowed Danny that also allowed me to recalibrate and just trust in the process of it all." That perspective led to his awe-inspiring performance with further help from his director.