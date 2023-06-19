Who Plays Michael Jordan In Air?

We're just reaching the midway point of 2023. And as blockbuster summer bombast settles in at the multiplex, some might have you believe the streaming realm has already delivered one of the year's first awards season players. That film is, of course, Ben Affleck's Amazon hit, "Air." The film tells the real-life story of how Nike courted and signed NBA legend Michael Jordan to be the face of their basketball shoe branch before he ever set foot on a pro court.

"Air" is helmed by Ben Affleck, and finds him directing for the first time his longtime friend, and co-writer, Matt Damon. It also finds Viola Davis delivering one of the fiercest performances of her lauded career as Jordan's business-savvy mother, Deloris Jordan, with Julius Tennon proving equally effective as the basketball star's father, James Jordan. As for the soon-to-be NBA superstar, viewers don't actually get a look at the teen-aged Michael Jordan's face at any point in "Air," despite an actor clearly being brought in to play the part.

That actor's name is Damian Delano Young. He actually does look a little like a young Jordan in real life. And though you don't see his face in "Air," the film is far and away the biggest project he's been involved with to date.