The Real-Life Inspiration Behind Black Mirror's Hated In The Nation Episode

"Black Mirror" has found increasingly terrifying ways to comment on modern society. Many episodes focus on technology, usually something similar to what we have today but amplified to the tenth degree. But one episode, in particular, was applicable to series creator Charlie Brooker.

2016's "Hated in the Nation" follows a string of deaths linked to a social media meme. People go online to write "#DeathTo" before filling in the rest with whatever public figure society detests at that moment. It's a prescient piece of art on cancel culture, which Brooker knew about all too well. Brooker spoke to BBC about the public backlash he endured in 2004 when he made this satirical comment to The Guardian about President George W. Bush: "Lee Harvey Oswald, John Hinckley Jr – where are you now that we need you?" The implication of assassinating a sitting president didn't sit well with a lot of people, and he received plenty of hate emails. Twitter didn't exist yet, so he avoided being the main character of that platform for the time being.

But his experience with such vitriolic treatment influenced how he wrote "Hated in the Nation."