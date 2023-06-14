Star Wars Icon Carrie Fisher's Final Film Gets A Release Date After Years-Long Delay

Nearly seven years after the untimely death of legendary "Star Wars" star Carrie Fisher, the Princess Leia icon will be featured in her final film.

Deadline reported that Vertical Entertainment has secured the rights to distribute director Vlad Marsavin's fantasy comedy "Wonderwell" in the US, UK, and Ireland. Also starring singer-actor Rita Ora and "Servant" breakout star Nell Tiger Free, the film will kick off with a limited run in AMC theaters beginning Friday, June 23, and will be followed by a digital video release.

According to Variety, "Wonderwell" star Ora as Yana, a famous designer who invites an American woman, Savannah (Tiger Free), to take part in a photoshoot in the Italian countryside. Fisher also stars as Hazel, an enchanting woman living in a forest near the shoot who befriends Savannah's 12-year-old sister, Violet (newcomer Kiera Milward), and gives the girl a look into her future via a time portal.

Speaking with Deadline, Marsavin said Fisher brought her boundless enthusiasm to the film's production — and nearly got into trouble with local officials because of it. "Carrie was full of energy during filming and even celebrated her 60th birthday with us in Italy where we shot the movie," the director recalled for Deadline. "After a night shoot, which went on until 2 a.m., she invited the whole team to celebrate with her and the party ended up being shut down by the police because it was deemed a little too loud. Her passing was very emotional for the whole team."