Kevin Smith Owns Batman Forever: The Schumacher Cut - And Teased A New Opening

There's a director's cut of "Batman Forever" and Kevin Smith owns it. Back in July 2020, only a few short weeks after Joel Schumacher passed away, Smith and Marc Bernardin discussed the existence of a darker, longer version of the filmmaker's 1995 superhero film – "The Schumacher Cut," they called it – on their podcast, "Fat Man Beyond." Now, less than three years later, Smith confirmed that he owns a copy of that version of "Batman Forever" and that he's watched it.

"I probably shouldn't be talking about this. Warner Brothers is going to take my ticket away," said Smith. "I've watched it, it's longer. You know how the movie starts with ... Two-Face busting into the bank and s*** like that? That [doesn't] happen for, like, 15 minutes in the original cut."

Smith has expressed interest in reviewing the Schumacher cut with Bernardin on the upcoming June 19 episode of "Fat Man Beyond." Smith also mentioned that he might show a clip of the Schumacher cut for those who attend the live recording of the episode at the Scum and Villainy Cantina in Los Angeles.