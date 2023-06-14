The R-Rated Johnny Depp Movie That Got A PG-13 Cut On Home Video

Given the very public off-screen troubles that have followed Johnny Depp around over the past few years, being a fan of the actor is more complicated than it used to be. But that was arguably true before the one-time superstar's fall from grace, with Depp enduring a string of career ups and downs in the last decade. And on the actor's list of big screen downs, the 2015 comic misfire "Mortdecai" undoubtedly ranks pretty high.

Released amid the typical late-January malaise — a historical dumping ground for movies producers don't have much faith in — the big-budget comedy re-teamed Depp with his "Secret Window" director, David Koepp, and paired Depp with fellow A-listers Gwyneth Paltrow, Ewan McGregor, and Paul Bettany. But all that star power still couldn't help the $60 million Lionsgate offering find an audience, with the film failing to even recoup its budget at the worldwide box office. And it's safe to say a legitimately frigid reception from critics didn't exactly help its case.

As reported in a 2015 article from Forbes, the epic box office failure of "Mortdecai" forced Lionsgate to take desperate measures, hoping to recoup the film's losses on the home video market. Only instead of releasing a potentially lucrative "director's cut" version of the film rife with all manner of extra footage, the studio opted instead to cut several more scenes from the R-rated affair. They likely did so hoping more young viewers might be able to see "Mortdecai" if it bore a PG-13 rating.