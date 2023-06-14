Netflix's All The Boys Spinoff XO, Kitty Charms Its Way To Season 2 Renewal

After secretly mailing Lara Jean's love letters during "To All the Boys" and eventually connecting her sister with several long lost loves, it's no wonder Kitty fancies herself a sort of matchmaker... and it's also not exactly surprising that she finds herself in the midst of more than a few love triangles after arriving at KISS. Not only does she discover that Dae is dating one of his classmates — though there turns out to be more to that particular story than meets the eye — Kitty also develops feelings for that classmate, Yuri (Gia Kim), thoughout Season 1. On top of all that, Dae's best friend Min Ho (Sang Heon Lee) confesses his love to Kitty at the end of the season, just making her more confused.

Speaking to Variety after Season 1 concluded, Cathcart said she was overjoyed that the show was giving Kitty the space to figure out her sexual identity. "I was really excited that we were going to be exploring that storyline," she said in May of 2023. "Something I'm very proud of the show and proud of Kitty for is that she's letting herself have the space to figure that out and to not put pressure on herself and know that she might not get to an easy conclusion."

"It's a process," Cathcart continued. "That's part of what makes it beautiful...She's never apologizing for how she's feeling, she's never apologizing for who she is or what she's going through, which is something we were all very aware of."

