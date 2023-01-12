Why Midnight Mass Suggests Great Things Are Coming In Mike Flanagan's Dark Tower Series

For years, studios and filmmakers have tried to adapt Stephen King's "The Dark Tower" series for the screen. After years of development, a proper movie version was finally released in 2017 (starring Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey), but it failed to gain enough success or traction to generate any sequels. Amazon subsequently explored the possibility of a TV adaptation from Glen Mazzara, but the series failed to take shape (per Deadline). Now it seems that the popular dark fantasy saga may once again be headed for the small screen, this time under the leadership of new school horror legend Mike Flanagan.

In a recent interview with Deadline, Flanagan and Intrepid Pictures production partner Trevor Macy revealed that they've acquired the adaptation rights for "The Dark Tower." This announcement comes just as Intrepid Pictures is setting off on a new venture with Amazon, leaving behind a Netflix catalog that includes "The Haunting of Hill House," "The Haunting of Bly Manor," and "The Midnight Club." In the interview, Flanagan called "The Dark Tower" his "Holy Grail" and said that he's been wanting to adapt the books for a very long time. He also claimed that he already has an outline in mind, which would include five seasons of television and two stand-alone movies.

After so many failed adaptations, fans of "The Dark Tower" might be hesitant to get excited about Flanagan's project. But he might just be the perfect person to finally bring the story home, and his acclaimed Netflix limited series "Midnight Mass" is proof.