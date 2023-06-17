How South Park Season 26 Changed Kenny - And Vice Versa

It's hard to believe "South Park," a lewd, crude show on Comedy Central, has been around for decades now. What's even more impressive is how the show has managed to remain relevant through all that time, starting as a series about four boys getting into insane situations to a serialized program that comments on the news of the day. Arguably one of the biggest changes to manifest throughout all that time is how the series has handled the characterization of Kenny.

In the beginning, Kenny's bit was that he mumbled everything through his hoodie, and he pretty much died in every episode only to return without explanation in the next. However, as "South Park" went on, it gradually decreased the frequency by which Kenny died. It's understandable, given there are only so many times the show can kill a child and still find ways for it to be funny. But Season 26 did something pretty interesting that could suggest Kenny will undergo some more changes going forward.

In Season 26's "DiKimble's Hot Dogs," Kenny gets into the hot dog business with Cartman, and during a montage, he appears sans hoodie, instead wearing a shirt that says, "Restaurant Owner." It's not the first time Kenny's face has been shown, but it is the first time it's appeared since Season 16's "Sarcastiball." This was before the show experimented with serialization, and after some missteps, it seems like "South Park" may go back to more individually-focused episodes, with the return of Kenny's face possibly indicating this new direction.