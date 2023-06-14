Ahsoka: The Quentin Tarantino Movie Reunion You Likely Didn't Notice

Dave Filoni's highly-anticipated Disney+ original series "Ahsoka" is rapidly approaching, with Rosario Dawson set to reprise her role from "The Mandalorian" and "The Book of Boba Fett" as the series' titular former Jedi, Ashoka Tano. The show will serve as a continuation of Ashoka's story from both live-action Disney+ shows, as well as the beloved animated series, "Star Wars: Rebels." In "Star Wars: Rebels," Ashoka (Ashley Eckstein) worked alongside Ezra Bridger (Taylor Gray) and several of his friends during the earliest days of the Galactic Rebellion.

We know this because "Ashoka" is bringing back a slew of popular characters from throughout "Star Wars: Rebels," including Phoenix Squadron leader and starship pilot Hera Syndulla (Vanessa Marshall), who will be played in live-action by Mary Elizabeth Winstead. Hilariously, this project is actually a reunion of sorts for Winstead and Rosario Dawson, since both actors co-starred in Quentin Tarantino's 2007 exploitation tribute, "Death Proof." The film centers around stuntman Mike McKay (Kurt Russell), who rigs stunt cars to catastrophically fail in order to murder young women. Later in the film, he sets his sights on a group of three young women — Kim Mathis (Tracie Thoms), Abernathy Ross (Dawson), and Lee Montgomery (Winstead).

There's no question that Dawson and Winstead's characters in "Death Proof" are a far cry from the intergalactic heroes they portray in "Ashoka," but it's certainly very interesting to see the two actors reunite all these years later.