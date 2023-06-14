Ahsoka: The Quentin Tarantino Movie Reunion You Likely Didn't Notice
Dave Filoni's highly-anticipated Disney+ original series "Ahsoka" is rapidly approaching, with Rosario Dawson set to reprise her role from "The Mandalorian" and "The Book of Boba Fett" as the series' titular former Jedi, Ashoka Tano. The show will serve as a continuation of Ashoka's story from both live-action Disney+ shows, as well as the beloved animated series, "Star Wars: Rebels." In "Star Wars: Rebels," Ashoka (Ashley Eckstein) worked alongside Ezra Bridger (Taylor Gray) and several of his friends during the earliest days of the Galactic Rebellion.
We know this because "Ashoka" is bringing back a slew of popular characters from throughout "Star Wars: Rebels," including Phoenix Squadron leader and starship pilot Hera Syndulla (Vanessa Marshall), who will be played in live-action by Mary Elizabeth Winstead. Hilariously, this project is actually a reunion of sorts for Winstead and Rosario Dawson, since both actors co-starred in Quentin Tarantino's 2007 exploitation tribute, "Death Proof." The film centers around stuntman Mike McKay (Kurt Russell), who rigs stunt cars to catastrophically fail in order to murder young women. Later in the film, he sets his sights on a group of three young women — Kim Mathis (Tracie Thoms), Abernathy Ross (Dawson), and Lee Montgomery (Winstead).
There's no question that Dawson and Winstead's characters in "Death Proof" are a far cry from the intergalactic heroes they portray in "Ashoka," but it's certainly very interesting to see the two actors reunite all these years later.
Several Star Wars actors have appeared in Tarantino's movies
Although it might be hard to imagine there's any sort of overlap between Quentin Tarantino's quick-witted and exceptionally violent movie universe and the epic space opera of "Star Wars," there are actually several actors who have appeared in both.
Most obvious among these names is longtime Tarantino collaborator Samuel L. Jackson, who appeared in George Lucas' prequel trilogy as Jedi Master Mace Windu, and who has appeared in Tarantino films like "Pulp Fiction," "The Hateful Eight," and "Django Unchained." Other "Star Wars" actors who have worked with Tarantino include Timothy Olyphant, who had cameo appearances in "The Mandalorian" and "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," and Phil Lamarr, who played Marvin in "Pulp Fiction" and has performed numerous voice roles in "Star Wars: Rebels" and "Star Wars: The Clone Wars."
Now, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Rosario Dawson have joined the list of actors who have successfully worked across both the "Star Wars" universe and Tarantino's movieverse. Still, as mentioned, it's hard to imagine that their previous work together will have any impact on the characters within "Ashoka."