Cormac McCarthy's Books Inspired More Movies Than You Likely Thought

Devastating news rocked the literary world on June 13, 2023, when it was announced that prolific author and screenwriter Cormac McCarthy had passed away at the age of 89. A Pulitzer Prize and National Book Award winner, McCarthy was revered as perhaps the greatest American author of our era . As such, it's no surprise that plenty of his novels were adapted for the big screen, the most famous being Joel and Ethan Coen's "No Country for Old Men," which won four Academy Awards including Best Picture in 2008.

While "No Country for Old Men" is certainly the most high-profile adaptation to come from McCarthys immense volume of work, his books have actually inspired several other movies you might be less familiar with. One such film is the Viggo Mortensen-led "The Road" from 2009, which adapts Cormac McCarthy's novel of the same name and follows an unnamed father (Mortensen) and son (Kodi Smit-McPhee) as they traverse a depraved post-apocalyptic United States –- omitting some of the more controversial scenes from the book. The 2000 romantic western "All the Pretty Horses" is also adapted from a Cormac McCarthy novel, as is James Franco's 2013 crime drama "Child of God."

While "The Road" achieved a remarkably positive critical reception, both "Child of God" and "All the Pretty Horses" received mostly negative reviews, and all three failed to live up to the box office success of "No Country for Old Men."