TV's Supergirl Melissa Benoist Approves Of Sasha Calle Donning The Cape In The Flash

In "The Flash," actor Sasha Calle debuts as the latest incarnation of DC Comics staple Supergirl. Among those excited about her casting is her direct predecessor Melissa Benoist, who portrays the titular character in The CW's "Supergirl" TV show.

After Calle learned that she would play Supergirl in "The Flash," the news went public on social media in the form of a video in which director Andy Muschietti tells her on a video call that she landed the part. Benoist reposted this video to her Instagram story and added in a caption that she was excited to see this new version of her longtime TV character.

Calle discussed this interaction in an interview with Buzzfeed, revealing that as soon as she saw her handle tagged in Benoist's story, she called her brother with whom she would regularly watch the "Supergirl" TV show. Then she contacted Benoist. "I sent her this really short message, just pretty much thanking her and telling her that it meant a lot to me. She was just so sweet. She was like, 'You're perfect for this. Have fun and enjoy.' And that means the world to me," Calle said. "Me and my brother watched all of 'Supergirl.' We also watched 'The Flash' because they coexist in the Arrowverse. So it meant a lot to me that she reached out and said congrats."