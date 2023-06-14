Blue Bloods' Cast Remembers Friend & Co-Star Treat Williams With Touching Remarks

The entertainment industry lost a legend when Treat Williams died on June 12. He had decades of credits to his name and was nominated for a Golden Globe for his work in 1981's "Prince of the City." However, many likely remembered him for playing family patriarch Dr. Andy Brown on "Everwood" for four seasons. But that only scratches the surface of what he accomplished over his illustrious career, and many people in Hollywood have given their condolences publicly.

One of his final performances came in a Season 13 episode of "Blue Bloods," reprising his character of Lenny Ross, who's appeared periodically in the police procedural since Season 6. Lenny always seemed to find himself in trouble whenever he appeared on the show, but he meant well and was always there as a friend to the Reagan family. It seems that camaraderie extended off-camera, too, as several "Blue Bloods" cast members released statements to People after his passing.

Tom Selleck, who plays Frank Reagan, mourned the loss of his friend. "It has been said that we are all just passing time and occupy our chair very briefly," Selleck stated. "My friend Treat was aptly named and occupied his chair so well. I will miss him but I will not forget him. Well done, my friend." Williams even posted a photo of him with Selleck in costume to his Twitter in 2021, writing, "Thanks Tom Selleck and #Bluebloods always a pleasure. Two old pros."