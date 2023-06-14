Apple TV+'s Silo Renewed For Season 2
The "Silo" Season 1 finale will air on June 23, but fans of Apple TV+'s binge-worthy sci-fi show can look forward to watching more episodes down the line. The streaming service announced today that Season 2 is official, so viewers can look forward to exploring more corners of the titular underground society.
Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, noted that "Silo" is currently the streaming service's number one drama. Furthermore, the powers that be are delighted with the positive response to the series, which is based on Hugh Howey's novel series of the same name. "As audiences around the world have become gripped by the mysteries and conspiracies buried within this fascinating subterranean world, viewership only continues to climb, and we are so excited for more secrets of the silo to be revealed in season two."
As of this writing, "Silo" continues to provide more questions than answers, so fans will be delighted to know that the story will continue. However, nobody is more excited about the Season 2 news than the show's creator.
Showrunner Graham Yost is excited about Silo Season 2
"Silo" is a dystopian sci-fi series that takes place in a future world that's beleaguered by an inhospitable atmosphere. If someone steps outside, they'll probably die from being exposed to the toxic air. As such, people are forced to live in an underground society that enforces strict regulations, such as forced birth control to prevent rebellions. The silo is a grim place — and showrunner Graham Yost is looking forward to unearthing more of its secrets.
"We cannot wait for audiences around the world to immerse themselves in the epic world we have created to bring Hugh Howey's novels to life," he said. "Apple has believed in our vision from day one and it's an honor to have the opportunity to dig deeper into this story and peel back the layers to our characters in the silo."
Apple TV+ hasn't provided any information about Season 2's release date yet, but fans can rest assured knowing that it's coming at some point.