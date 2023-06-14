Apple TV+'s Silo Renewed For Season 2

The "Silo" Season 1 finale will air on June 23, but fans of Apple TV+'s binge-worthy sci-fi show can look forward to watching more episodes down the line. The streaming service announced today that Season 2 is official, so viewers can look forward to exploring more corners of the titular underground society.

Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, noted that "Silo" is currently the streaming service's number one drama. Furthermore, the powers that be are delighted with the positive response to the series, which is based on Hugh Howey's novel series of the same name. "As audiences around the world have become gripped by the mysteries and conspiracies buried within this fascinating subterranean world, viewership only continues to climb, and we are so excited for more secrets of the silo to be revealed in season two."

As of this writing, "Silo" continues to provide more questions than answers, so fans will be delighted to know that the story will continue. However, nobody is more excited about the Season 2 news than the show's creator.